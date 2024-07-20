Planet Image International Limited’s (NASDAQ:YIBO) Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 23rd

Planet Image International’s (NASDAQ:YIBO – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, July 23rd. Planet Image International had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Planet Image International Price Performance

YIBO stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Planet Image International has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.02.

About Planet Image International

Planet Image International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells compatible toner cartridges on a white-label or third-party brand basis in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also sells branded products through online sales channels under the TrueImage, CoolToner, and AZtech brands.

