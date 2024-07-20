Planet Image International Limited’s (NASDAQ:YIBO) Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 23rd

Planet Image International’s (NASDAQ:YIBO – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, July 23rd. Planet Image International had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Planet Image International Price Performance
YIBO stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Planet Image International has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.02.
About Planet Image International
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Planet Image International
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Image International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Image International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.