Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $1.51 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $29.97. 30,021,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,277,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $169.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $37.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.