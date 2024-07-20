Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $2.43 Million Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lowered its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned 0.05% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $35,002,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,326,000 after acquiring an additional 130,745 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,247,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 61.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 0.1 %

MSGS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.82. 73,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,529. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.84 and a beta of 0.96. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $164.79 and a 1-year high of $215.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.63.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($1.21). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

