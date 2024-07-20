Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $65.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,583,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,301,064. The company has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.44.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 59.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HSBC boosted their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

