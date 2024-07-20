Poehling Capital Management INC. Purchases 4,052 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $75.27. 7,557,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,206,969. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.10.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

