Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Potomac Bancshares Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of PTBS stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 760 shares, compared to its average volume of 401. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.12. Potomac Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.01 million for the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

