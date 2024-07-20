PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,374 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRAA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

PRA Group Price Performance

PRAA traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 131,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,364. The company has a market cap of $890.49 million, a PE ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $31.43.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $255.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.37 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

