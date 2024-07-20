Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,138 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $383,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,719,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.16. The stock had a trading volume of 91,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,679. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.88. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

