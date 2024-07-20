Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,925 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 58,574 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,722,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,217. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $115.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.42. The company has a market capitalization of $126.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

