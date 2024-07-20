Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.40 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.9 %

COP traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,559,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,529. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

