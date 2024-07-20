Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $928,000 in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,074,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 569.6% in the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 154,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 131,466 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 184.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 95,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 62,206 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on FRO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Frontline Trading Up 1.6 %

Frontline stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.96. 1,609,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09. Frontline plc has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $29.39.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). Frontline had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.71%.

Frontline Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

