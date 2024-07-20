Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 138,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.45. 4,046,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,338,529. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

