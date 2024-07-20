Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,736 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 626 Financial LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 578,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.64. 952,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,847. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.59. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $49.75.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

