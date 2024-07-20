Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,672 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $2,157,285.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,237 shares in the company, valued at $14,875,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $2,157,285.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,875,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total transaction of $3,850,060.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,117 shares of company stock worth $24,394,943 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.29.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE ELF traded up $6.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.47 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.19.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

