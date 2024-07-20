Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.17. 9,258,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,987,385. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

