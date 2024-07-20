Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,007 shares during the quarter. AGNC Investment comprises approximately 1.0% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,758,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,515,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.48. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.24%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

