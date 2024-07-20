Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 177,872 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000. Alliance Resource Partners accounts for about 1.3% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Alliance Resource Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.6% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 13.0% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 18.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.51. 172,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,157. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $25.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $651.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.32 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 23.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.