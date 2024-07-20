Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.06.

Eaton Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.89. 2,287,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.80 and a 200 day moving average of $301.23.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

