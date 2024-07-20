Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 110,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 69,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

PAA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,380. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $19.12.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.42.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

