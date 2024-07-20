Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.22 and last traded at $36.22. Approximately 249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.36.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF

The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of globally listed companies that aid in natural disaster recovery strategies. The index comprises four investment categories: climatological, geophysical, hydrological, and meteorological.

