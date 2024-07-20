Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $245.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $210.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $222.94.

Progressive stock opened at $219.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.89 and a 200 day moving average of $199.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a 12-month low of $118.75 and a 12-month high of $229.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Progressive will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,647 shares of company stock worth $7,417,765. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

