Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Increased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Prologis by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,485,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,909. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.30. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.44.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

