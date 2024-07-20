Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Prologis updated its FY24 guidance to $5.39-5.47 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.390-5.470 EPS.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $123.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.30.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.44.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

