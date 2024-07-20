Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.390-5.470 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Prologis also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.39-5.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.44.

Prologis stock opened at $123.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.30. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

