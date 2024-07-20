Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41), Yahoo Finance reports. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis updated its FY24 guidance to $5.39-5.47 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.390-5.470 EPS.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $123.75 on Friday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.30.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

