Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41), Yahoo Finance reports. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis updated its FY24 guidance to $5.39-5.47 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.390-5.470 EPS.
Prologis Stock Performance
NYSE:PLD opened at $123.75 on Friday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.30.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on Prologis
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prologis
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.