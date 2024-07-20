Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41), Yahoo Finance reports. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis updated its FY24 guidance to $5.39-5.47 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.390-5.470 EPS.
PLD stock opened at $123.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.30. The company has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.10.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
