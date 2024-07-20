ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 86,558 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,558 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in WPP by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in WPP by 31.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in WPP by 46.5% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,350,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,708 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WPP by 12.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in WPP during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

WPP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.12. 912,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $55.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

