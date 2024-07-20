Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 41,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 40,488 shares.The stock last traded at $32.67 and had previously closed at $32.89.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.11 million, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,468,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552,442 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 108.70% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $419,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.