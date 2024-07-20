Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Reduced by Analyst

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of C$318.84 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.13.

Shares of TXG opened at C$22.06 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.40 and a 1 year high of C$23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.32.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

