Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Reduced by Analyst

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of C$318.84 million during the quarter.
Torex Gold Resources Price Performance
Shares of TXG opened at C$22.06 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.40 and a 1 year high of C$23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.32.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
