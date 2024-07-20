Quantum 24-Hour Volume Tops $575.66 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 50% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 99% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $575.66 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009457 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,316.86 or 0.99910833 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001003 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011662 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00074815 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -49.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $694.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.