QUASA Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $165,256.18 and approximately $662.11 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009486 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,536.05 or 1.00004143 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000945 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011793 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00074367 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198993 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $662.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

