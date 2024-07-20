QUASA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $662.21 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $165,264.14 and approximately $662.21 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198993 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $662.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

