Radio Caca (RACA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $68.73 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $68.73 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002283 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,971,221,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.