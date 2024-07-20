Radius Recycling, Inc. (RDUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on August 5th

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

Radius Recycling has a payout ratio of -937.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Radius Recycling to earn ($1.02) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -73.5%.

Get Radius Recycling alerts:

Radius Recycling Stock Performance

Shares of RDUS opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.56. Radius Recycling has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $36.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Radius Recycling ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.07. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $673.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Radius Recycling will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDUS. StockNews.com downgraded Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Radius Recycling

About Radius Recycling

(Get Free Report)

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Recycling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Recycling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.