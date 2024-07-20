RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target Lowered to $315.00 at Truist Financial

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $328.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $284.71.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $287.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $309.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.04.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $167,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

