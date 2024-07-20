Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,440 ($57.58) and last traded at GBX 4,383 ($56.84). Approximately 757,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,192,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,359 ($56.53).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Reckitt Benckiser Group

The firm has a market capitalization of £30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,934.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,407.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,815.29.

In related news, insider Tamara Ingram acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,509 ($58.47) per share, with a total value of £15,781.50 ($20,466.22). In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Tamara Ingram bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,509 ($58.47) per share, for a total transaction of £15,781.50 ($20,466.22). Also, insider Kris Licht sold 10,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,479 ($58.09), for a total value of £463,307.76 ($600,840.05). Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

