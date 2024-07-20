Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.90

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.90 and last traded at $61.90, with a volume of 790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.57.

Recruit Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

Featured Stories

