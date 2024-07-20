Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $13,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $2,993,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16,078.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28,193 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $92,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $213.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.07 and a fifty-two week high of $217.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.71. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.45.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

