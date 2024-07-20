Renold’s (RNO) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Renold (LON:RNO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Renold Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RNO stock opened at GBX 55.40 ($0.72) on Wednesday. Renold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.50 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66.33 ($0.86). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of £115.87 million, a PE ratio of 791.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Renold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Renold Company Profile

Renold plc engages manufacturing and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain; and transmission chain including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

