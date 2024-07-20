RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. RenovaCare shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.
RenovaCare Stock Performance
About RenovaCare
RenovaCare, Inc, a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area.
