Request Trading 12.1% Higher This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market cap of $115.88 million and $890,573.86 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009517 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,361.19 or 0.99971370 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001002 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011628 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00074640 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11633854 USD and is up 5.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $1,154,135.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

