Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.45 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.70 ($0.28). Approximately 1,282,523 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 574,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

Revolution Beauty Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.67. The firm has a market cap of £68.38 million, a P/E ratio of -357.50 and a beta of 1.60.

About Revolution Beauty Group

Revolution Beauty Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, wholesale, and retail of beauty products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers makeup and cosmetics, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. It sells its products through retailers, department store chains, wholesalers, distributors, and e-commerce channels.

