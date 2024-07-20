Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REYN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.8% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 45.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth $357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 368.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REYN stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

