Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,474.47

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $1,474.47 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009465 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,659.59 or 1.00015318 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000955 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011776 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006957 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00075458 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00189491 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $4,526.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

