Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 4%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.50. 13,075,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 44,378,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RIVN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,287 shares of company stock worth $6,293,588. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

