Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $280.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $182.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tesla from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.03.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $239.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $280.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.57. The company has a market cap of $762.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

