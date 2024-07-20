Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.76. 764,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,232. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.00 and a twelve month high of $344.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.16.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.