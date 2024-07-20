Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 835.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,435.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,281 shares of company stock worth $1,567,805. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,545,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,901. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.96. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.41.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

