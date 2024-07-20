Roth Mkm Increases Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $122.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ITRI. StockNews.com cut Itron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Itron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.00.

Itron Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Itron will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,444,965.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,701,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Itron by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,681,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,978,000 after purchasing an additional 51,874 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Itron by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 804,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,759,000 after purchasing an additional 110,849 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Itron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,126,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

