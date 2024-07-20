Royal Bank of Canada Increases BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 4,500

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,400 ($57.06) to GBX 4,500 ($58.36) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 109.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BHP. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.23) to GBX 2,000 ($25.94) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.01) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,720 ($35.27) to GBX 2,650 ($34.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,652.50 ($34.40).

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP stock opened at GBX 2,150 ($27.88) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £109.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,885.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.57. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,124 ($27.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,707.50 ($35.11). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,284.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,321.49.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

